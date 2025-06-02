The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,200 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 721,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Siam Cement Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCVPF remained flat at $4.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. Siam Cement Public has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

