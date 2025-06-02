General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) were down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.22 and last traded at $47.42. Approximately 2,858,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,200,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

General Motors Trading Down 4.6%

The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in General Motors by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in General Motors by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 37,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

