Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.78. 6,524,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 13,425,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 4.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 208.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.