Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading 1.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $11.92. 2,757,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,920,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $682.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

In other Serve Robotics news, CFO Brian Read sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,150. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 56,869 shares of company stock worth $440,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Serve Robotics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Serve Robotics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.