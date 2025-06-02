Metadium (META) Market Cap Hits $38.31 Million

Metadium (META) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Metadium coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $38.31 million and $395,661.22 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Metadium Coin Profile
Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,108,720 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
