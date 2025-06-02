Clover Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $84,564.85 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $25.30 million and approximately $84,564.85 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

