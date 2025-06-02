Energi Price Hits $0.0436 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 45% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Energi has a market cap of $4.26 million and $337,384.20 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 34% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00019663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 97,640,258 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.