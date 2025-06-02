Komodo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.40 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $16.25 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00050628 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00000748 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,857,767 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

