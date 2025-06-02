Komodo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.40 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $16.25 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00050628 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00009719 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00000748 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000086 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,857,767 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.