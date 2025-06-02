Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.5% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $365.43 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $369.15. The firm has a market cap of $674.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,328 shares of company stock worth $38,419,222 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

