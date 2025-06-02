Promising 5G Stocks To Watch Now – June 2nd

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, and Fortinet are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or deploy the equipment, components and services powering fifth-generation wireless networks. They typically include telecommunications infrastructure providers (e.g. tower operators and network?equipment makers), semiconductor and chip designers, and handset manufacturers. Investing in 5G stocks offers exposure to the global rollout of higher-speed, lower-latency mobile connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $40.53. 12,788,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,019,121. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $101.40.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.28. 4,924,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,184,949. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.85. 1,748,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,758,077. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $289.10. 750,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.41. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,141. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.51. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

