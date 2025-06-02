Energy Stocks To Follow Now – June 2nd

Tesla, Broadcom, AltC Acquisition, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, GE Vernova, and Vistra are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, distribution, or development of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal, and renewable sources like wind or solar. Investors buy energy stocks to gain exposure to the profits and risks associated with the global demand for power, fuel, and alternative energy technologies. Because energy markets can be influenced by geopolitical events, regulatory changes, and commodity price swings, these stocks often experience greater volatility than those in more stable sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.18. 52,284,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,978,429. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 165.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded up $6.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.20. 9,676,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,790,789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.66. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,477,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $102.85. 7,539,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,517,421. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $443.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $137.51. 4,969,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,094,192. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $240.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average is $150.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $7.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $480.71. 1,302,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $489.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST stock traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.05. 3,459,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,458,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Featured Stories