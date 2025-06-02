Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 2nd

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Leidos, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves protecting computer systems, networks, and data from unauthorized access, cyberattacks, and digital threats. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to firms that develop security software, hardware, and services such as firewalls, encryption, intrusion detection, and threat intelligence. Performance of cybersecurity stocks often reflects broader trends in digitalization, regulatory requirements, and the evolving threat landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.96. 17,249,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,900,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $472.60. 1,485,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,319. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $476.67.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.06. 4,793,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,783,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $161.52.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.41. 1,854,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,544,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.87. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

Leidos (LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

LDOS stock traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.60. The company had a trading volume of 732,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Leidos has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

EMR stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 691,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

