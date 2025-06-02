Best Biotech Stocks To Watch Now – June 2nd

Lyra Therapeutics, BioNTech, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that focus on developing and commercializing products derived from biological processes, such as drugs, gene therapies, diagnostics and agricultural biotech. These firms often invest heavily in research and development and can exhibit higher volatility than more established industries, reflecting the long timelines and regulatory risks associated with bringing new biological innovations to market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

LYRA stock traded up $21.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,069,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,640. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.04. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

BioNTech (BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $18.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.17. 3,083,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $5.00 on Monday, hitting $397.83. The stock had a trading volume of 872,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $390.49 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

