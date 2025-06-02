Healthcare Stocks To Follow Today – June 2nd

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, and Tempus AI are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare providers and related services. They offer investors exposure to growth driven by medical research, demographic trends and technological innovation, while remaining sensitive to regulatory decisions, patent approvals and healthcare policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.64. 12,327,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $430.87 and a 200-day moving average of $492.75. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.29. 19,388,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,907,465. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded up $8.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.73. 23,619,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20.

