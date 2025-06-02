Best Lithium Stocks To Research – June 2nd

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining or trading of lithium—a critical metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics and energy storage systems. Because lithium demand is tightly linked to the growth of electric mobility and renewable-energy storage, these stocks often serve as a proxy for investors seeking exposure to the clean-energy transition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.85. 7,539,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,517,421. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $443.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.52. 3,361,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Albemarle stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $124.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.

