Best Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now – June 2nd

InMed Pharmaceuticals, IM Cannabis, and Canopy Growth are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that cultivate, process or distribute cannabis products for medicinal and/or recreational use, as well as those providing ancillary goods and services (such as biotech research, equipment manufacturing or retail operations). Traded on major exchanges and specialized boards, these equities let investors gain exposure to the rapidly evolving legal cannabis market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

Shares of INM stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.45. 65,441,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,784. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.21.

IM Cannabis (IMCC)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

IM Cannabis stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.60. 4,036,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.10. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

CGC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. 8,751,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

