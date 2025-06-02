Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.18. 63,193,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 100,663,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0845 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
