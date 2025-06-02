Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.18. 63,193,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 100,663,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 4.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0845 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $2,211,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 255.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $523,000.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.