Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 269.4 days.

Symrise Price Performance

OTCMKTS SYIEF remained flat at $116.26 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $95.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.65.

Get Symrise alerts:

About Symrise

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.