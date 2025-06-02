Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 269.4 days.
Symrise Price Performance
OTCMKTS SYIEF remained flat at $116.26 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $95.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.65.
About Symrise
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Symrise
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 5 Stocks Set to Soar This Summer
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.