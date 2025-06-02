McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.73 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.2% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $540.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

