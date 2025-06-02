MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Trading Up 7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.42. 4,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 24,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of -4.70.

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

