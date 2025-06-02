First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,948,545 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 13,313,387 shares.The stock last traded at $6.86 and had previously closed at $6.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.
First Majestic Silver Stock Up 12.1%
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.
Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1,978.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 213,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 203,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 355.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,193,589 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 931,690 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 66.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 100,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,845,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,436,000 after purchasing an additional 820,664 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
