Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 11,150,106 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,690% from the average daily volume of 622,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Kendrick Resources Stock Up 43.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23. The company has a market cap of £573,067.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -1.19.

Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX (1.40) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Kendrick Resources

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

