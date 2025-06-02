Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.53 and last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 61465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.92.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.67). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $675.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 89.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Maura sold 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $330,328.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,814,089.79. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.