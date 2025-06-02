iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.11 and last traded at $68.09, with a volume of 19733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16,064.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 29,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 97,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

