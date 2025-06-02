Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in May

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Steppe Gold Trading Up 5.2%
STPGF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 135,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,478. Steppe Gold has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.
About Steppe Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Steppe Gold
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 5 Stocks Set to Soar This Summer
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.