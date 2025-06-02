Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in May

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Steppe Gold Trading Up 5.2%

STPGF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 135,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,478. Steppe Gold has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. engages in operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring precious metal projects in Mongolia and Peru. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo property covering an area of approximately 5,492 hectares located in Dornod, Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

