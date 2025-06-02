Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 54,964,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 77,586,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,033,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 91,260 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

