Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Declines By 24.5%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,958,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 11,862,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,559.4 days.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Price Performance
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,476. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile
