Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Declines By 24.5%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,958,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 11,862,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,559.4 days.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Price Performance

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,476. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum and chemical products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Petroleum Products, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, and Trading of Petrochemical Products segments.

