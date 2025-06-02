AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.95 and last traded at C$11.95, with a volume of 17449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.70.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$756.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$41,475.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$240,609.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,552 shares of company stock worth $1,260,920. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

