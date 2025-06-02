Short Interest in Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Expands By 29.6%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,633,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 30th total of 8,978,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 908.8 days.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
Shares of TBVPF stock remained flat at $0.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. Thai Beverage Public has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.45.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thai Beverage Public
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 5 Stocks Set to Soar This Summer
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.