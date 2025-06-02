UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 4,821,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 10,648,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UiPath from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in UiPath by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

