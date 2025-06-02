Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Increases By 33.8%

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2025

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SoftBank Trading Down 0.7%

SOBKY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 36,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,684. SoftBank has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

SoftBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.