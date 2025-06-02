Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Increases By 33.8%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SoftBank Trading Down 0.7%

SOBKY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 36,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,684. SoftBank has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

Get SoftBank alerts:

SoftBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.