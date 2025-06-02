Games for a Living (GFAL) Price Hits $0.0047

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Games for a Living has a total market cap of $17.49 million and approximately $175,848.24 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Games for a Living has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Games for a Living Token Profile

Games for a Living launched on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,711,694,405 tokens. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,711,694,404.55533305 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.00427331 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $115,306.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

