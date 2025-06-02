Maverick Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.56 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $33.37 million and $2.56 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2023. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,431,975 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

