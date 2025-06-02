Turbo (TURBO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $32.26 Million

Turbo (TURBO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Turbo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Turbo has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Turbo has a market cap of $295.78 million and $32.26 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,218.09 or 1.00007194 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104,170.46 or 0.99861278 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Turbo

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io. The Reddit community for Turbo is https://reddit.com/r/turbotoadx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00431163 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $25,536,419.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

