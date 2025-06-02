JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $129.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BPMC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 26.0%

BPMC stock traded up $26.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.68. 37,398,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average is $94.66. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $128.15. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $283,813.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,434.72. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $231,379.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,436. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,528 over the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

