L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Mark Landau Buys 4,774 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau acquired 4,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,238.30 ($8,540.84).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Mark Landau bought 57,290 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.74 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of A$157,203.76 ($101,421.78).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Mark Landau acquired 4,774 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.76 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$13,181.01 ($8,503.88).

On Friday, April 4th, Mark Landau purchased 12,890 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.78 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$35,769.75 ($23,077.26).

On Monday, April 7th, Mark Landau acquired 1,159,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.77 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,212,116.93 ($2,072,333.50).

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Mark Landau acquired 3,342 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.86 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,561.46 ($6,168.69).

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mark Landau bought 28,065 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.68 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of A$75,326.46 ($48,597.72).

On Thursday, March 6th, Mark Landau bought 94,874 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.66 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$252,744.34 ($163,060.86).

L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Further Reading

