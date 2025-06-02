Insurance Stocks To Watch Now – June 1st

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Intuit, T-Mobile US, Caterpillar, and Progressive are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is underwriting and selling insurance policies—ranging from life and health to property and casualty—to individuals and businesses. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to both the companies’ underwriting results (premiums collected versus claims paid) and their investment income. Performance often hinges on factors such as interest rates, regulatory changes and the frequency or severity of insured losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $9.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.09. The company had a trading volume of 122,996,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,157,709. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.92 and its 200-day moving average is $333.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,265,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,348. The company has a market cap of $273.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.87 and its 200-day moving average is $493.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,150,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,922. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $517.17 and its 200-day moving average is $489.94. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.33 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $752.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,387. The company has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $630.69 and its 200-day moving average is $622.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $761.02.

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,312,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,814. The company has a market cap of $275.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $171.18 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.72 and its 200-day moving average is $243.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT traded down $4.69 on Friday, hitting $347.10. 4,866,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,832. The firm has a market cap of $163.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

PGR traded up $7.52 on Friday, hitting $284.82. 5,075,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,942. The firm has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Progressive has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

