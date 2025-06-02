1,716 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Visa by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.8%
NYSE:V opened at $365.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $674.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $369.15.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,328 shares of company stock valued at $38,419,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
