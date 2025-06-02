Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 2nd (ARCB, BA, BCE, CHD, DOCS, HNGE, KNX, KOF, MNTN, NUE)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 2nd:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $101.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)

was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $114.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a hold rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $410.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $387.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $182.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

U-Haul Holding Co /NV/ (NYSE:UHAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

