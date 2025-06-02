Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 44,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 19,930 shares.The stock last traded at $240.75 and had previously closed at $242.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.21 and its 200 day moving average is $253.88.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 54.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 182.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.