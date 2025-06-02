abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 240,172 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 183,094 shares.The stock last traded at $96.87 and had previously closed at $96.75.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42.

Get abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 255,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after buying an additional 70,795 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 231,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,792,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 102,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.