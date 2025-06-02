iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,391,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 7,477,349 shares.The stock last traded at $100.38 and had previously closed at $100.35.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.