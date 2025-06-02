Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 432,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,137,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Chemours Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shane Hostetter bought 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $50,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,348.32. The trade was a 8.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Chemours by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Chemours by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Chemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 148,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

