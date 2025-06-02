Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Down 11.5% – Should You Sell?

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) was down 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 39,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 218,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLP. Wall Street Zen upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SLP

Simulations Plus Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $539.58 million, a P/E ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,344,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,062,701.07. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 502.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.