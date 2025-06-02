Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 9.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) shot up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.43. 2,438,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,332,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 13.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,720,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,032,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,859,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,900 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $14,076,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,542,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,430 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

