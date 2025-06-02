Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $42.46. Approximately 1,222,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,377,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INOD has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BWS Financial raised their price target on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Innodata Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 2.75.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth $1,532,000. Scientech Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Innodata by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,473 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

