Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.01. 755,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,321,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.75 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 146,542.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

