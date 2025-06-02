Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Here’s Why

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 47,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 284,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Ryerson Trading Up 3.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $693.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -340.91%.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $247,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,122.12. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,329,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,963 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,396,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 691,737 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 17.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 176,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

