Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2025

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the April 30th total of 61,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.36. 30,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.91. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 428,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 108,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

