Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the April 30th total of 61,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.36. 30,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.91. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
