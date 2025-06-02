Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the April 30th total of 61,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.36. 30,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.91. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 428,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 108,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

