Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:FMN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,555. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.
Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.
